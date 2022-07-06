Funeral services for Glenda J. McWilliams will be 11 a.m., Friday, July 8, 2022, at First Baptist East Lawton, with Pastor Doug Passmore officiating.
Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton, under the direction of the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the live stream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Glenda Joan McWilliams, 76, of Lawton, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, in Edmond. She was born Sept. 10, 1945, at Lookeba, to Robert H. and Rosamond L. (Hixon) White. She married Paul McWilliams in Wichita Falls, Texas on Aug. 23, 1968.
Glenda was a homemaker and at one time was the President of the Sullivan Village PTA. It was there she began her custom to never miss an athletic event or concert for her children and grandchildren!
Later, Glenda went to work for Lawton Public Schools as a teacher’s aide and eventually became the office manager at MacArthur Junior High School until her retirement in 2000.
Glenda was a talented lady who decorated cakes, did beautiful flower arrangements, designed garden landscapes, and loved photography. After her retirement, she taught herself to draw and paint in all mediums. Her favorite was China painting, where she painted beautiful portraits on intricate China pieces.
Glenda deeply loved children, especially babies. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, not just to her own children but also to the children at the schools where she worked and the Bed Babies class at her church.
Glenda never met a stranger. She was loved by all. She was generous, caring, and loving to her husband, Paul; to her family; to her friends; to her church family; and to anyone she met anywhere.
She is survived by her husband of the home Paul McWilliams Jr.; four children: Paul Wayne McWilliams and spouse Terri; Lisa Renee McWilliams and spouse Toni; Kimberly Priest, and Lando Eric McWilliams and spouse Ginni; six grandchildren: Paul Chance McWilliams; Bonnie Jean Athey; Brenton James Priest and spouse Logan; Laryn Brooke Easley and spouse Levi; and Dustin Ray McWilliams; seven great-grandchildren: Rylee; Liam; Emoree; Levi; Elliotte; Gage, and Logan; one brother, Royce White; one stepbrother, Milton Bybee; two stepsisters: Kateta Hudgins, and Marlene London.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Landon Jared McWilliams; one stepbrother, Delbert White; and two stepsisters: Laqueta Monroe, and Carla Huckleberry.
Donations can be made in Glenda’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com