Funeral service for Glenda Coggins, 82 of Lawton will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at First Baptist Church with Rev. Tony Christie officiating.
Mrs. Coggins passed away on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 in Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Burial will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Live streaming will be available thought the First Baptist Church website.
Glenda was born Aug. 7, 1938 in Cedartown, Georgia to Hester J. and Hazel Ivanette (Baldwin) Rainey. She grew up in Cedartown where she attended school. Glenda married Buford Woods on Aug. 9, 1953 and they traveled with the military to many locations including Georgia, Taiwan, Hawaii, Mississippi, Labrador, and Texas, settling in Burkburnett, TX where she worked as a hair stylist for many years at JC Penney Styling Salon. Mr. Woods passed away on June 3, 1983. Glenda later married John Coggins, Jr. on June 1, 1984 and they traveled to Wichita Falls, Mississippi and back to Texas where he later retired. Mr. Coggins passed away on June 3, 2014. She then moved to Lawton, to live with her daughter, Linda Boyle.
She was a devoted Christian and served in various churches throughout her travels. She sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and recently at First Baptist Church in Lawton she was a part of the seniors group and enjoyed participating in senior activities. She was a great cook and volunteered whenever a meal was needed at the church.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Bryan Schulte, of Dickinson, TX; her step-daughter, Amy Coggins, of Italy; her brother, Cyrus “Buck” Lindsey Rainey and wife, Cheryl, of Colorado; three sisters and brothers-in-law: Hazel Hester “Bootsey” Paris, of Fort Worth, TX; Mary Jean and Nickey Bedford, of Cedartown, GA; and Sharon Elizabeth and Joe Casey, of Cedartown, GA; her son-in-law, Paul Boyle, of Lawton; her grandchildren and their spouses: Martin Scott and Allyson Neher; Brad Michael Davis; and Elizabeth Ann and Aaron Laborde; her step-grandchildren: Eleonora Vestito; and Alessandro Vestito; her great-grandchildren: Dylan Neher; Tyler Neher; Collin Neher; Boston Neher; Kodie Belle Laborde; Kadence Parker Laborde, and great great-grandchildren: Claire Elizabeth Neher and Kinsler Paxson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Buford Woods, her granddaughter, Jennifer Faye Neher; her husband, John Coggins; her daughter, Linda Lorraine Boyle, her brother, Cecil LaDrew Tanner; and her brother in law, Charles Paris.
