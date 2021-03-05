Graveside service for Glen Owen Harvey, age 66, of rural Chattanooga, will be held 2 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at the Chattanooga Cemetery with Joe Charles, Community Presbyterian Church, of Chattanooga, officiating. Due to COVID, masks are recommended and social distancing encouraged when possible.
Mr. Harvey passed away Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at his home. Burial is under the direction of Orr Gray Gish Funeral Home, of Frederick. The service will be live streamed on the funeral home website. Also masks are encouraged and social distancing whenever possible.
He was born Sept. 20, 1954, in Duncan, to Ferrel K. and Imogene P. (Owens) Harvey. He attended Chattanooga Schools and graduated from Chattanooga High School. He graduated from the University of Oklahoma and later obtained his doctorate of pharmacy from OU. He worked as a pharmacist in Oklahoma City, Albuquerque, Tulsa and Lawton. He returned home to Chattanooga to farm. He will be remembered for his quick wit and his ability to keep everyone laughing. He enjoyed picking his guitar. He was a member of the Community Presbyterian Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include a sister: Karen Brown (Jim), of Tulsa; a brother: Mikel Harvey (Ric), of Watauga, Texas; two nephews and a niece: Mark Brown (Kathleen), of Seattle, Washington; April Pekary (Shannon), of San Diego, California; and Scott Brown (Caryn), of Tulsa; several great-nieces and nephews; and a friend and neighbor: Cacy Crow (Staci).
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Community Presbyterian Church, 309 Monroe Street, Chattanooga, OK 73528, in loving memory of Glen Harvey.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at: