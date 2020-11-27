On Monday Nov. 23, 2020, Glen Joe McGuire loving husband of Jo Anna and father of three girls passed away at the age of 73 in hospice care in Oklahoma City.
Joe was born on Sept. 5, 1947 in Anadarko to Loyd “Bud” George and Betty Louwanna (Ikard) McGuire. He received his doctorate in pharmacy from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in 1970 where he was a member of Phi Delta Chi. On May 25, 1968, he married his high school sweetheart Jo Anna Janousek. After graduating, he practiced pharmacy for 45 years in Kansas and Oklahoma. He owned his own pharmacy in Ulysses, KS for 14 years. He then moved his family back home to Cyril where he owned the pharmacy for 16 years. After selling his pharmacy, he worked for Walgreens the last 15 years of his practice. During this time, they raised three daughters: Dayna Dyan Hardaway, Erin Suzan Frizzell, and Adria Anne Smith.
Joe’s walk with the Lord was most important to him. He was baptized in the First Christian Church of Cyril on Oct. 4, 1959. In every city he lived, Joe served the Lord by being an active church member. You could find him teaching Sunday school, hosting others in his home, and serving in the community. He was also a great listener and mentor to those around him. Through deep study of the Bible, he could reference scripture and discuss sermons with his family at any time and especially during Sunday lunches. His witness influenced his daughters and son-in-laws to study the Word and raise Christian families as well.
Joe was very proud of his family and had a passion for following their activities. He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren in their sporting events, concerts, and school activities. Whenever he could, he would be outside hunting, fishing, sailing on his sailboat, or piddling in the yard. He also loved traveling and road trips. He was known for going as far as he could on a tank of gas before stopping to let the girls get snacks. That’s why they all now travel with a suitcase dedicated to just snacks and it makes for a great souvenir bag returning home. Many monuments and attractions have been viewed from the windows of the McGuire car. Managing three girls and wife, Joe never complained about the shopping. When bills for credit cards that were reserved “just for gas” came in, Joe would simply say, “When did Dillards start selling gas?”
He was known for encouraging and caring for others, making pro/con lists on yellow pads, watching old Westerns (especially John Wayne), listening to Willie Nelson, having every tool you could ever need, listening to every symptom and giving advice, and making us all laugh with one liners. You would always catch him whistling a tune coming back in the house from work or being outside. He loved a clean car, a nice yard, but his family and faith most of all.
Joe was preceded in death by his father Loyd and his mother Betty, and a brother-in-law Patrick Francis. He is survived by his wife, Jo Anna of 52 years of Edmond; his three children: Dayna Hardaway and her husband Del of Burkburnett, Texas; Erin Frizzell and her husband Charles of Edmond; and Adria Smith and her husband Ross of Edmond; his sister, Jane Francis of Duncan; his brother-in-law, Ron Janousek and wife Janet of Lindsay and his four grandchildren: Allyson Hardaway, Aiden Frizzell, Kellen Frizzell, and Quinn Smith; as well as loved nieces and nephews.
A public viewing will be held at Crawford Family Funeral Service in Edmond on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The family will be present that evening from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday Dec. 1, 2020, at Quail Springs Baptist Church in Oklahoma City at 10:30 a.m. with a graveside service following at Celestial Gardens Cemetery in Cyril, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oklahoma Baptist Homes for Children.