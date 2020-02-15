Glen David Goodspeed of Lawton went to his heavenly home on Thursday February 13, 2020.
Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Ft. Sill National Cemetery, Elgin under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Glen was born February 3, 1954 at Ft. Chafee, Arkansas to Roland and Mary (Green) Goodspeed.
Glen enlisted in the US Air Force on March 28, 1973 in Wichita, Kansas and was honorably discharged on March 31, 1993 in Little Rock, Arkansas with 20 years of service. His decorations and medals include: AF Commendation medal, AF Outstanding Unit Award with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Combat Readiness medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters. AF Good Conduct Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, National Defense Service Medal, AF Longevity Service Award Ribbon with three Oak Leaf Clusters, NCO Professional Military Education Graduate Ribbon, AF Training Ribbon. Glen was a Missile System Analyst Technician for 13 years and a Flight Engineer Technician for 6 years.
Glen married Holly Hare in Lawton. Glen enjoyed military history, space exploration, laughing with his wife Holly and eating tacos.
He is survived by: his wife Holly Hare Goodspeed of Lawton; daughter Rebecca Goodspeed; son Ian Goodspeed; several grandchild and great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents.