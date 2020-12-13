Funeral service for Glen Dale Floyd age 93, a longtime Lawton resident, will be at 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at the Jackson Funeral Home Chapel, 921 W. Gladstone Avenue, Frederick, with Pastor Charles Mays of Mineral Wells, Texas officiating. Burial will be in the Tipton Cemetery under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home.
Mr. Floyd passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at the Ten Oaks Place in Lawton.
Glen Dale Floyd was born Nov. 13, 1927, in Faxon, to Seth Elmer and Gussie Lee (Boyd) Floyd. He attended Tipton Public Schools. On Oct. 17, 1947, he and Velva Jean Stiebens were united in marriage in Vernon, Texas. Dale was self-employed for many years as an electrical contractor in Lawton before taking a Civil Service position at Fort Sill. He retired from Civil Service in 1990 and moved to a country residence north of Chattanooga. He was a faithful member of the Liberty Heights Chapel in Lawton where he taught Sunday school classes for more than forty-five years. Dale’s family was his pride and joy! He was an avid reader and enjoyed his horses.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Velva Jean Floyd of Lawton; his children: Larry Floyd of Yukon; Ivy Fisher and her husband Clif of Cache; and Robert “Tony” Floyd of Gunter, Texas; four grandchildren: Chad Fisher and his wife Amanda; Heather Murr and her husband Quinton; Nathan Floyd and his wife Samantha, and Kyle Floyd; four great-grandchildren: Evey, Olivia and Cord Fisher and Mayleigh Murr; and a host of nieces, nephews, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Seth and Gussie Boyd; one son, R.D. Floyd; and his siblings: Jim Floyd, Bob Floyd, Coy Floyd, Kenneth Floyd, Clydia Coffer, Essie Tilley, Gladys Tipton, Bartie George, Jean Braud and Ellie Jones.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Liberty Heights Chapel in Lawton in memory of Glen Dale Floyd.
An online guestbook is available at, www.jacksonfuneral.net
Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, mask and social distancing are requested at the funeral service. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.