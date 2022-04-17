Funeral service for Glen D. Hamilton Sr. will be 10 a.m., Monday, April 18, 2022 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Donald Kirby, Calvary Baptist Church officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Glen D. Hamilton Sr. died Wednesday, April 13, 2022 in Lawton, at the age of 92. He was born Oct. 26, 1929 in Marlow, to Thelbert Franklin and Polly Mildred (Bradley) Hamilton. He attended school in Fletcher. He married Mildred P. Howell on July 12, 1949 in Henrietta, Texas. She preceded him in death on June 15, 1999.
Mr. Hamilton served in the U.S. Air Force as an Airman First Class from January 1951 until his discharge in January 1955. Following his discharge from the military he returned to Lawton and put his entrepreneurial skills to work. He drove buses for the troops at Fort Sill, owned Central Pawn Shop, operated a fruit stand, owned a car lot, started several bars, had one or more neighborhood ice cream trucks and raised cattle and horses. He wasn’t afraid to buy and sell anything and always did well on everything he sold. He could do almost anything from welding to operating a wood lathe to even breaking his own horses.
He is survived by his son, Glen D. Hamilton Jr. and wife Jackie, Lawton; two daughters: Teresa Yvonne Norton and her partner, Henry R. Meredith, Lawton, and Paula Davis and husband Marty, Republic, Missouri; seven grandchildren: Jason Hamilton, Charlotte Rivera, Tracy Fleetwood, Jennifer Wootten, Nick Davis, Casey Davis and Corey Davis; 13 great-grandchildren; three great great-grandchildren and a very special friend, Imogene Huber.
Preceding him in death were his parents, his sister, Oleta Taylor, his brother, Curtis Hamilton, and a son-in-law, Bobby L. Norton Sr.