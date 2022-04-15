Glen D. Hamilton Sr. Apr 15, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Funeral for Glen D. Hamilton Sr. will be at 10 a.m., Monday, April 18, 2022, at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel. Family to greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Glen D. Hamilton Sr. Chapel Becker-rabon Funeral Friend Greet Recommended for you Online Poll Do you support Oklahoma's ban on abortions? A new law makes performing an abortion a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or $100,000 fine. You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists