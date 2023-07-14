Funeral service for Gladys Faith Thomas will be 12:30 p.m., Monday, July 17, 2023 at New Post Chapel, Fort Sill, with Dr. Greg Baxter, Chaplain of Promise Care Hospice officiating.
Burial will follow in Post Cemetery, Fort Sill, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Gladys Faith Thomas, 89, of Lawton, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Lawton.
Gladys was born on June 15, 1934, in Norristown, Pennsylvania, to Francis Louis and Bertha Margaret (Stanish) Harris. In 1948, when Gladys was around 14 years old, the family relocated to Royal Oak, Michigan. After a few years, in 1951, they moved again to Ocean City, New Jersey, where Gladys completed her high school education.
Following her graduation from high school, Gladys began working for Ocean City National Bank. It was during this time that she met Glenn Dwaine Thomas, who hailed from Royal Oak, Michigan. The couple got married on Sept. 15, 1953, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where Glenn was stationed in the Army. After their marriage, Gladys joined Sanford National Bank in Sanford, North Carolina.
In 1954, Glenn and Gladys relocated to Lawton. During their time there, Gladys accompanied her husband on two tours of duty in Germany. Throughout her career, she was employed by three different banks in Lawton. She eventually retired as the Operations Officer from Fort Sill National Bank in 1989.
Gladys was actively involved in various professional and community organizations. She served as the past president of the Lawton Chapter of the National Association of Bank Women and held positions such as treasurer and secretary of the American Institute of Banking. She was diligent in her service to the Lawton Chapter of the Society of Military Widows (SMW), where she served as secretary. Additionally, she was a member of New Post Chapel and actively participated in the activities of the Protestant Women of the Chapel.
Gladys is preceded in death by her husband who passed away on Nov. 29, 1997.
She is survived by her three sons: George Louis Thomas and wife Laura, Gary Lyman Thomas and wife Linda, and Grant Hiram Thomas; sister, Bertha Ann Sammons; grandchildren: Michelle Smith, Charlie and Darci Mueller, Alexandra Thomas, Dustin and Angie Thomas, Kristina and Antonio Chivira, Grant Nathaniel and Cynthia Thomas, Jake Thomas, and Vienna Thomas; great-grandchildren: Samantha Smith, Emberely and Eastman Mueller, Oliver, Henry, Sam Thomas, Riley Thomas, Magdalina, Tony, John, and Atticus Chivira.
Charitable contributions may be made to New Post Chapel, 1005 Shade Ave., Fort Sill, OK 73503