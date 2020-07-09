Gisela Caballero, age 84, passed away July 5, 2020 in Lawton, Oklahoma in her home surrounded by family. She was born February 21, 1936 in Stolzenhain, Germany to Erwin and Anna (Montage) Schmidt. Gisela grew up in Stolzenhain on her family farm during the war. She relocated to Wertheim, Germany in 1956 where she met her husband of 62 years, Jesse Caballero. They married on November 9th of 1957. In the following years they added to their family and had two sons, Denny and Kenny. The military moved them back to the United States relocating them multiple times from east coast to west coast and in-between. Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, Ft. Bragg, North Carolina, Ft. Ord, California, and Ft. Lewis Washington were among the many homes Gisela and Jesse resided in. Gisela also became a U.S. Citizen in August of 1966. Jesse served in overseas tours that include Germany, Korea, and Vietnam while Gisela held the household in the states.
Gisela had the most compassionate heart. Her appreciation for outstanding and meritorious service to the 2d Battalion 83d Field Artillery was awarded in 1971 to honor and thank her for the many long and arduous hours she had sacrificed to the Selligenstadt Orphanage. Many hours were spent wrapping hundreds of gifts in hopes that she would make Christmas memorable to children without families. She had brought joy and happiness to children through the organization and dedicated her time so that children whom have never known a father or mother had hope and excitement in their heart during the holiday season.
Hard work was second nature to Gisela. She worked all her life. From the family farm, to being a Mother and Housewife, serving her community, working at the Pancake Villa on Sheridan, the fan blade factory, and managing for Glenn Oil Company at Parkview 66, where she was famous for her home-made chicken and dumplings, chicken salad and tuna salad sandwiches that sold out daily. Gisela also worked as a cook at Comanche Memorial Hospital where she was petitioned to come back by most everyone there when she decided to leave. These were just a few of her many jobs. Outside of work, Gisela thoroughly enjoyed gardening, cooking, entertaining, watching WWE wrestling and most of all making memories with her family and friends.
Gisela, to most, was known as “Omie” or Oma. She was everyone’s Grandmother. Her door was always open and her kitchen never closed. She loved all the neighborhood kids she cared and watched after. Many of which were still very much a part of her life. Gisela never met a stranger. Everyone loved her cooking and baking. She has had a lasting impression on so many hearts and is loved beyond measure.
Preceding her were her parents Erwin and Anna Schmidt, her brother Manfred Schmidt, her Father and Mother in law Pedro and Teofila Caballero.
She is survived by her husband Jesse Caballero of the home, her two sons Denny Caballero of Lawton and Kenny Caballero of Medicine Park, granddaughter Nicole Caballero of Lawton, her sister Vera and husband Manfred Schultz of Germany.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.