Funeral service for Giovanni DeAnthony Davis, 25, of Greenwood, Indiana, will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 11 a.m. at True Love Apostolic Faith Church, 420 SW “G” Ave, Lawton, with a visitation for family and friends from 9 a.m. until to 11 a.m.
Interment will be at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Giovanni “Gio” DeAnthony Davis was born on Feb. 13, 1997, in Lawton, to LaTonya Davis and Micah Mitchell. Nicknamed “G” by his Great Aunt Dee to family, Giovanni would later be called “Gio,” a name that his coaches and friends gave to him. Growing up in a military family, Gio traveled all over the world and attended many schools throughout his life before the family retired to Wichita Falls, TX. Where he graduated from Burkburnett Senior High School in 2016. He got a scholarship to attend Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, and after two years in Durant, he moved to Indiana with his mother and joined the Army National Guard in 2018. He served three years of active-duty service before being Honorably discharged to pursue his dream of becoming a Radiologist. He received numerous awards and accolades during his time serving. He studied at IUPUI and was currently attending Purdue University at the time of his death. He married the love of his life Taylor Bilotta on May 22, 2019.
Gio grew up being a natural class clown. He loved to prank people and always had a joke or two for anyone. He was a sweet and loving man who could sit and talk with passion about stocks, bitcoin, politics... anything dealing with business for hours. He had a love for electronics that started at a very young age so it was no surprise when he excelled at his job in the IT world. He played soccer, football, with the love of basketball being his favorite sport. He would later in life learn to play pickleball and it was quickly becoming another sport he excelled in. He loved sports so much that he went on to coach several youth programs as well as coaching varsity basketball at Prairie Meridian Junior High School in Indianapolis, IN. Any OU sport was his favorite as he had so much love for the school. While growing up his parents always made sure that’s he, his sister, and his brother gave back to the community by volunteering as much as he could. His favorite organization being the American Red Cross where he would receive several community awards for his selflessness.
Giovanni passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at his home in Greenwood, IN. Cherishing his memory, he leaves his mother, LaTonya and her companion, Nate of Indiana; his father, Micah, of Texas, and his wife, Taylor, of the home; four sisters and a brother-in-law: QuVonna Baines and husband, Terrell, of Virginia; Osheana Mitchell; Micah Mitchell, both of Texas, and Naomi Sellers, of Florida; two brothers: Jailenn Stewart, of Arizona, and Kenneth Mitchell, of Texas; three nephews: Hakiem and Hunter Baines, of Virginia, and Albert Burk-Davila; his niece, Nyshaun Sellers, both of Florida; his maternal grandfather, Steven White and his companion, Sandra, of Kansas City; Milton “Spike” Bowles Jr. and his wife, Sandra, of Lawton, his paternal grandmother, Mary Mitchell, of Georgia; his great grandparents, Willis L. Davis Sr. and Florine Davis, of Lawton, and Johnny Carter, of Kansas City; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins; and the numerous friends whose lives he so affectionately touched.
He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Wanda D. Curry; his great uncle, Michael L. Davis, his cousin, David Daniels, and great grandmothers, Laura Richards, Donna Carter, and Goldie Muldrow.
Pallbearers for his service will be Bryant Stapleton, Steven White, Jailenn Stewart, Martarius Wilson, and Willis L. Davis Jr. Flower Bearers will be OuMy BA, Akilah Clayton, Taylor Davis, Tammy Atkins, and Seaka White.
Memorial donations can be made to Navy Federal Credit Union under the name of LaTonya Stewart.