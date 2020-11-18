Gillis Miller Jr. was born to Gillis and Loraine Miller on November 7, 1950 and passed from this life on November 13, 2020 at the age of 70. Gillis was a Wichita and Comanche. His Wichita grandparents being Houston and Belle (Caley) Miller. His Comanche grandparents being Allen and Ada (Yellowfish) Burgess.
He is survived by his wife, Gwendella Miller, of the home; his siblings are James Francis Burges (deceased) DeArmon Miller, Vella Jodi Miller, Marilyn Baby Doll Tiger and Anthony Tony Miller. His children are Shelly Tongkeahmah of Lawton, Timothy Wayne Miller of Lawton, Shirley Jean Miller of Lawrence Ks., Cheryl Deann Miller of Lawton, Elizabeth Ann Miller of Lawton, D’Armon James Miller of Anadarko and Emily Marie Palmer of Lawton.
Special nieces and nephews: Toni Sheree Miller, Hope Mathews Herrera, Samuel James and Anthony “Chubbs”; Grandchildren are Hillary Danielle, Cierra Lane, Seth Allen, Christion “Mingle” Ignacio Miller, Isaiah Miguel Miller, Yasmin Aline, Isaac James, Nyla, Nyjah, Jaselyn and Iris Renee. Gillis had many friends including Earl Palmer, Marcus Palmer of Anadarko, Darlene Palmer of Oklahoma City, Mariann Palmer Corley and husband Kerry of Elgin, Georgann Palmer and companion Jerry of Anadarko. Georgene Palmer and companion Tim Mueller of Cincinnati Ohio.
Gillis attended school in Anadarko, graduating in 1969. He was very active in sports and began playing pool, only to become one of the best pool players in this area. He attended college at Bacone and joined the U. S. Army and being Honorably discharged.
Gillis was a man of wit and concern for others. He loved his children and had the best work ethics, as all the incentive and special awards he received showed this. He retired from Haskell Indian Nation University and upon his retirement his school honored him by naming him the Grand Marshall of the Commencement activities. Gillis attended the Sun Dance in South Dakota and truly loved this culture tradition. Gillis named his youngest son, D’Armon James after his two older brothers.
Services will be at 12 Noon on Thursday November 19, 2020 at Rock Springs Cemetery conducted by Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Pallbearers: Daniel Hugar, Joshua Palmer, JoJo Wetselline, Chubb-Anthony Miller Jr., Darrell Nimsey Deron Hargrave. Honorary Pallbearers: D’Armon Miller, Tim Miller, Christian Miller, Isiah Martinez, Anthony Miller Sr., DeArmon Miller, Samuel Mathews, and Burgess Miller.