Funeral service for Gilda Chase-Newry will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Union Baptist Church, Lawton with Dr. Charles Whitlow, Pastor officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends Friday evening, March 13, 2020 from 5pm until 7pm at the funeral home.
Former Lawton resident Gilda Chase-Newry, 68, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Alexandria, Virginia. She was born January 9, 1952 at Fort Benning, Georgia to the late Harold, Sr. and Louise (Lindsey) Newry. She was a 1970 graduate of Eisenhower High School and attended college at Cameron University. Shortly thereafter she married Cecil Chase, and within that union one child was born, Cecil Martin Chase, Jr. Gilda played many roles in life. She was a devoted mother, sister to thirteen siblings and an amazing helpful daughter. She was a very quiet person but the love she had for her family and friends was expressed with her gestures of kindness. While living in Lawton, Gilda gained employment with K-Mart and became the manager of the deli department that later turned into Little Caesar’s Pizza. She remained with K-Mart until the early 2000’s and later retired to begin her new life as an NFL Mother. After enjoying the new life, Gilda found her way back to working with what she knew best, helping people and nurturing young adults. She worked fifteen years in the Great Plains Community Action Developmental Disability Program, Marie Detty Youth and Family Service, and Lawton Community Access Inc. Habilitation. She was a member of Union Baptist Church.
Gilda leaves to cherish her memories, her beloved son Martin and his devoted wife DeAlana Chase of Alexandria, Virginia, four sisters, Shirley and Major Franklin of Jacksonville, Florida, Gloria Smith of Columbus, Ohio, Deborah Newry of Henderson, Nevada, Renee Newry of Irving, Texas, five brothers, Hilton and Lillie Lindsey of Macon, Georgia, Harold, Jr. and Fran Newry, of Los Angeles, California, Jerome Newry of Kansas City, Anthony and Sonya Newry of Wichita, Kansas, Carl and Ernestine Newry of Pleasant Valley, Missouri and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
Gilda is preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Bertha Mae Greer and Betty Jean Saul.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.