Gilberto (Gil) Cuellar Gonzales, 68, Lawton, was born on March 22, 1952 in Kokomo, Indiana. He went home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 29, 2020 at 2:16 pm in Lawton, Oklahoma at the age of 68 years, 1 month, 7 days.
Memorial Services will be announced at a later date.
Gil grew up in the Rio Grande Valley area of South Texas, and attended local schools in the Pharr, San Juan, Alamo School District where he was an avid tennis player and played the Coronet in the Band. With his mother’s approval he joined the United States Army at the age of 17, and continued to serve his country for 21 years before retiring in October, 1990 at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma. During his military service years, he traveled to many different countries fighting, training, and instructing troops.
Before his retirement he had already decided to go into Law Enforcement, and joined The Comanche County Sheriff’s Department at Lawton, OK as a Reserve Office in 1988. From that station he became a city police officer at Sterling, OK, and attended C.L.E.E.T. Academy to become a fully Commissioned Police Officer. At the same time, he also attended Draughon College to get his Electronics Certification, and went on to open G&M Electronics Repair Shop in Walters, OK. Eventually, he moved on to serve as a deputy for Cotton County Sheriff’s Department, and an officer for the Walters Police Department. Following his service with WPD, he returned to serve Cotton County as their Transport Officer for approximately 2-3 years, before retiring from Law Enforcement after 30 years of service.
Never a man to stay idle, even after his retirement he didn’t quit serving. He quickly became an NRA & C.L.E.E.T. Certified Instructor of SDA (Concealed carry) classes and Law Enforcement’s annual gun range requalification/recertification requirements. He was, also, the Head of Security for the church he attended, Word Alive. He even taught his entire security team classes and weapons qualifications.
After all the work time, he was a dedicated member of multiple clubs and organizations: Blue Knights of Oklahoma IV, American Legion Post 0029, NRA, Republican National Convention, Walters Lions Club, and Oklahoma Sheriff’s Association. His favorite hobbies were motorcycle riding, fishing, building projects, singing, guitar and banjo playing, balloon animals, and lately, hog hunting with his friend and neighbor, Allan Barrington.
He married the Love of his life, LaOna Suson, on August 12, 1994 at The Open Door Church of God in Walters, OK. Their ceremony was officiated by his parents, Leonard and Della Shoup of Pharr, TX. He and his wife served in the Church as singers, musicians, and youth pastors at one stage of their 22 years as members before moving to Lawton and serving at Word Alive Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gavino (David) Gonzales, his step-father, Leonard Shoup, his mother, Della Cuellar Hunt, one brother, Len Shoup, and one sister, Doloris Reminder.
He is survived by his wife, LaOna, his son, Gordon Dutton, of Ft. Worth, TX, his daughter, Carrie Gaylord & husband, Brian Gaylord of Chico, TX, three grandsons, Matthew Dutton and fiancé, Joie Demafiles, and Aaron Dutton, of Ft. Worth, TX, and Aiden Gaylord, and one granddaughter, Hailey Gaylord of Chico, TX, one great-granddaughter, Zia Dutton, Ft. Worth, TX, his brother, David Gonzales and wife, Gloria, of Mission, TX, his sister, Brenda Keisling and husband, Mark, of Alpine, TN., two honorary sons, Jamon Kelley and family, Richard Pascual and family, two honorary brothers, Joseph Delices and Claudel Senat from Haiti, several nieces and nephews, many friends and loved ones. Two of his best friends were Pastor Roger Noland and Pastor Danny El Kouri. He had an unsurpassed love for God, his family, his friends, and life.