Ghislsaine Grice, age 86, of Lawton, passed away on Aug. 30, 2021. Ghislsaine was born on Oct. 22, 1934 in Avon, France to Maurice and Juliette Ramdam. Ghislsaine was a Registered Nurse. She enjoyed taking care of others. She loved the outdoors, fishing, and camping. She also enjoyed traveling and shopping. She loved life!
Ghislsaine was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Grice; parents, Maurice and Juliette Ramdam; children, Patrick Huggins and Elaine Huggins.
Ghislsaine is survived by her children: Patricia Cunningham; Priscillia Wyatt; Johnny Huggins; Jimmy Huggins; Beatrice Synder, and Cathy Janz; grandchildren: Chris Cunningham; Ravyn Wilkins; Lonnie Cunningham; Justin Janz; Chris Janz; Bryan Janz; Michael Synder, and Patricia Synder; and numerous loving family members in France.
A memorial service will be held, 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel, located at 6210 NW Cache Rd., Lawton, inurnment will follow at Post Cemetery.