Celebration of Life service for Gertrud Babbet Ahlborn, 87 of Lawton, will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 at Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Service, 6210 NW Cache Road Lawton, OK 73505.
Gertrud Ahlborn, went to her heavenly home on Jan. 27, 2023. She was born on March 25, 1935 to Eva and Leonhardt Barfrieder in Ansbach Germany. She married Herman Lee Ahlborn Sr. in 1957 and moved with the military and settled in Lawton in 1963. They were married for 56 years. To this union they had two sons, Ronny Ahlborn, and Steven Ahlborn. Gertrude was the consummate military wife, taking care of the children, cleaning house, cooking and baking with extreme skill and accomplishment. You never went to her house when she didn’t have the coffee on and something to eat. She loved drinking coffee and talking and getting advice on life. She was a member of the Eastern Star and gave part of her time to many projects that benefited mankind. She loved to sew and do arts and crafts so she always had a gift to give someone for their special occasion. She owned and operated her own beauty shop and helped her husband in his construction business when he retired from the military. Her and her fur baby “Lucy” were quite an item.
She was survived by her sister, Ericka Schwartz of Spokane Washington; her sons and daughters-in-law: Ronny and Donna Ahlborn, of Lawton, and Steven and Ronell Ahlborn of Sterling; step-son, Herman Lee Ahlborn Jr. of Oklahoma City, seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild. She was loved dearly by all who knew her.