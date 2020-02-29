Funeral service for Gertraud “Trudy” LaDuke, 93 of Lawton will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jim Roberts, officiating.
Burial will be at Post Cemetery, Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
Mrs. LaDuke passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Lawton.
There will be a special viewing and visitation for family and friends on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Trudy was born on July 4, 1926 in Dobien, Germany where she grew up. She married Leon E. LaDuke, Sr. in Ansbach, Germany. She was a volunteer for the American Red Cross and at the Reynolds Army Community Hospital where she received her training as a nurse’s aide. She was a member of the VFW Post 5263, the American Legion Unit 193 and AARP. She was also a square dancer with the Square-Toppers where she held several offices. Mr. LaDuke passed away on December 31, 1982. Trudy enjoyed fishing and loved getting carnations.
She is survived by her son, Gerd Seidel, of Lawton, OK; her grandson, Michael Seidel, of Wisconsin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Leon E. LaDuke, Jr.; and her sister, Else Alst.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.