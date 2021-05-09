Memorial service for Gerry Gersbach will be Monday, May 10, 2021 at 6 p.m. at Lawton Community Theater.
Gerry Gersbach, 56, died Monday, May 3, 2021 in Lawton. Born June 24, 1964 at Fort Sill, to Germain and Margaret H. Gersbach, he grew up in Lawton and was a 1982 graduate of Lawton High School, later attending Cameron University.
Gerry worked with Great Plains Technology Center for several years before moving to Florida, where he was employed by the Federal Aviation Administration. He later returned to Lawton, rejoining GPTC. He would later work for KSWO, Cross Rhoades Tavern (co-owner), Wright’s Donuts and Fluffy’s Liquor, Beer and Wine. At the time of his death, he was employed by The UPS Store.
Theatre played a huge role in Gerry’s life. He participated in many school productions during his high school years and later was heavily involved with the Lawton Community Theatre.
Preceded in death by his parents and wife, Terie Gersbach, Gerry is survived by his sister, Amanda Scott; niece and nephews: Jessica Never and husband Kyle; Owen Ball and wife Jordan and Daniel Scott; great nieces and nephews: Colton and Zoey Never and Molly and Jackson Ball.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Lawton Community Theater.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com