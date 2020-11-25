Funeral service for Gerardo Rivera Vazquez will be at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
The family requests that those attending wear masks and practice social distancing.
Gerardo Rivera Vazquez, 50, Cache, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 in Lawton. He was born Sept. 13, 1970 in San Juan, Puerto Rico to Gerardo, Sr. and Elsa M. (Vazquez) Rivera.
Gerardo graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1990, and received a certificate for computers qualification in Oklahoma City. He worked for both Central Liquor and Republic National Distributors in Oklahoma City as a wholesale liquor merchandiser. He was a very loveable and huggable person, who enjoyed making people laugh and smile all the time. He was very close to his parents, brothers and all his family. He was very compassionate, and always put other people’s needs before his own. He enjoyed watching TV, especially cartoons. He loved listening to country music. Gerardo liked working with his hands and was a very hard worker. He will be missed by family and friends.
Gerardo is survived by his parents, Gerardo, Sr. and Elsa Rivera of Cache, two brothers: Ricardo Rivera and wife Kristie of Lawton, Edgardo Rivera and wife Lisha of Lawton, nieces and nephews; Ryan, Matt, Michael, Mariela, R.J. and Mariana. He is also survived by eight uncles and two special daughters, Shantell and Candice.
He was preceded in death by two infant daughters, maternal grandparents; Maria Aponte and Damaso Vazquez, his paternal grandparents; Filomena Rivera and Genaro Rivera and his aunt Sona Oliver.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.