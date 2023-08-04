Geraldine Poahway Hawkins went to her heavenly home on Monday Aug. 1, 2023 at her home in Cache with loving family by her side.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Saturday Aug. 5, 2023 at Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Post Oak Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Prayer service will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday Aug. 4, 2023 at Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Friday Aug. 4, 2023 at the funeral home.
Geraldine was born in Lawton to Nestler Poahway and Jennie Geimausaddle. She graduated from Fort Sill Indian School. Geraldine married Claude Hawkins in Wichita Falls. She was a proud and respected member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma and of Kiowa decent. She was a member of Birch Church and she was always spreading the word of God. She was an ordained minister and a prayer warrior serving the Lord thru scripture and song. Her and her sister Madeline were always having camp meeting. She loved spending her time with her family especially grandchildren. She worked for the Comanche Tribe, Haggars, Holiday Inn and Finished at Cache Public Schools. She was the biggest OKC Thunder fan. She loved cheering and praying for all of the players on both teams.
Survivors include daughters: Darla Ramirez and Genevieve McIntyre; nieces and nephews: Cheryl Duran, Jackie Mahsetky, Donna Mahsetky Crane, Summer Mahsetky, Mack Mike Mahsetky Jr. and Michael Wolfe; grandchildren: Michelle, Christy, Marcus, Dakota; great-grandchildren: Kaylyn, Christpher, Cole, Treyten, Izayah, and Ahmya; many friends, relatives and her church family.
Geraldine was preceded in death by father, Nestler Poahway; her mother, Jennie Geimausaddle; sister Madeline Poahway Spicer; three brothers: Rayfield, Sullivan and Mathew Poahway; nieces and nephews: Marilyn Mahsetky-Figueroa, Vickie Mahsetky-Moffett, Michaela Mahsetky-Gutierrez and Patrick Mahsetky, grandson William J. McIntyre Jr.