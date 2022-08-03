Geraldine “MiMi” Wermy went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Oklahoma City with her loving family by her side. Geraldine was born Feb. 1, 1952, in Lawton to Carla Dorena Tahah and Herbert Cable. She married George Wermy on Sept. 24, 1973.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Comanche Nation Funeral Home with Jim Ikner and Frank Tartsah officiating. Burial will follow at the Cache KCA Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Prayer service will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 3, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
She was a life-time member of Komah Memorial Church in Cache. She was a proud full blood member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma. Her hobbies were going to church, watching OKC Thunder basketball, OU football and softball, Ranger baseball, going out to eat with family, watching Lifetime Movies and the Hallmark movie channel, reading her Bible, and doing her diamond art.
She is survived by her spouse, George Wermy of the home; three children: Gail “Sissy” Burns and spouse, David Burns of Carrollton, Texas; Ginny Arredondo and spouse, Jesse Arredondo of Cache, and Geordan Wermy and spouse Anna Blackstar of Lawton; two grandchildren: Briana Arredondo and Grayson Wermy; one furry granddog, Wags; four sisters: Karla Sue Cable Kowena of Indiahoma; Carlene Atauvich Collins of Lawton; Donna Atauvich Wermy, and Tonyelle Atauvich Unah and spouse, Gary Unah all of Cache; two brothers: Steven Cable and spouse Darla Cable, and Donnell Atauvich all of Lawton; many nieces and nephews; and numerous family, church family, and friends that loved her dearly.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Carla Dorena Tahah Atauvich; father, Herbert Cable; grandmother, Sara Tahahawwikah Woodard; grandfather, Owen Tahah; brother, Herbert Dale Cable; three sisters: Arletta Cable Wermy, Renita Cable Maxey, Owenetta Atauvich Long; four brother-in-laws: Dennis Wermy, Darrell Maxey, Kenneth Kowena, and Del Wermy.