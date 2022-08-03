Geraldine “MiMi” Wermy went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Oklahoma City with her loving family by her side. Geraldine was born Feb. 1, 1952, in Lawton to Carla Dorena Tahah and Herbert Cable. She married George Wermy on Sept. 24, 1973.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Comanche Nation Funeral Home with Jim Ikner and Frank Tartsah officiating. Burial will follow at the Cache KCA Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Prayer service will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 3, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.