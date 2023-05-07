The funeral service to honor the life of Geraldine L. Bay will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Paradise Valley Baptist Church with Rev. Kenn Lane, Pastor officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Geraldine L. Bay passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Oklahoma City, at the age of 82. She was born on Jan. 29, 1941, in Lawton, to William Vernon and Jessie Irene (Tilton) Greenlee. Geraldine spent her formative years in Lawton and graduated from Lawton High School in 1959. She exchanged vows with Daymon E. Bay on Aug. 7, 1959, at the First United Methodist Church in Lawton. She was preceded in death by her loving husband on Oct. 2, 2019.
Geraldine began her professional career as a secretary with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company. Later, she joined the Lawton Retail Merchants Association (Credit Bureau), where she dedicated more than 25 years of her life, retiring as an esteemed employee. She was an active member of Paradise Valley Baptist Church and a gifted crafter. Geraldine had a natural talent for transforming ordinary items into beautiful works of art. She excelled in painting, cross-stitching, and sewing.
Geraldine is survived by her two children and their spouses: Cheryl and Randy Smith, and Dr. Michael and Sherry Bay; three grandchildren: Ty Smith, Kelsee Smith, and Kyrah Bay; two sisters: Jenell E. Keathley and Sharon B. Jones and husband Bryan; brother-in-law, Bobby Bay and wife Pat; sisters-in-law: Betty Plumbtree and husband Curtis and Thelma Ganus and husband Gene; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a brother, Newton M. Greenlee, and a sister, Harriet Irene Ritter.
Geraldine left special instructions for her loved ones, stating, “Nobody is to wear black. Bright colors, please, because I am happy. I am on my way to see Jesus! Be happy for me. Rejoice!” This is a testament to her love for life, her joyous spirit, and her unwavering faith.
Geraldine will be remembered for her warm heart, infectious laughter, and unwavering devotion to her loved ones. Her memory will be forever cherished by all those who knew her.