The funeral service to honor the life of Geraldine L. Bay will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Paradise Valley Baptist Church with Rev. Kenn Lane, Pastor officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.

Geraldine L. Bay passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Oklahoma City, at the age of 82. She was born on Jan. 29, 1941, in Lawton, to William Vernon and Jessie Irene (Tilton) Greenlee. Geraldine spent her formative years in Lawton and graduated from Lawton High School in 1959. She exchanged vows with Daymon E. Bay on Aug. 7, 1959, at the First United Methodist Church in Lawton. She was preceded in death by her loving husband on Oct. 2, 2019.

