Gerald William Pina, 63, of Roosevelt, Oklahoma passed away unexpectedly at his home on August 14th, 2020.
He was born on October 13th, 1956 to Wallace and Synnove Pina in New York City, New York. Gerald graduated from Rye High School in New York. He attended The United States Military Academy at West Point New York graduating with a Bachelor's of Science in General Engineering in 1978. He went on to graduate from AIRBORNE and Ranger training school in Fort Benning in Georgia.
He met and married Christy Anna Schneider on June 30, 1984 in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, to this union was born two children: Christopher and Jason. Gerald has worked as a Logistic Operations Supervisor at various military bases over many years. He loves spending time with his family and granddaughter and watching Army beat Navy. Gerald will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his wife: Christy Pina of the home Children: Christopher Pina & wife McKaila of Arapaho, OK ; Jason Pina & partner Christopher Maciel of Longview, TX; Granddaughter: Jocelyn Pina of Arapaho, OK Sisters: Susan Barczak & husband William of Schenectaty, NY ; Amanda Kulaw & husband Michael of Bradenton, FL Brother: Robert Pina & wife Annie of Pawling, NY Parents: Wallace Pina & wife Synnove of Nokomis, FL .; Preceded in death by Brother: Michael Pina
Graveside: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 18, 2020 , Springhill Cemetery Mountain Park, Oklahoma.