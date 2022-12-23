Gerald Ray Kolb, age 72, of Lawton passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at his home in Lawton with his wife and family by his side.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home and no services are to be scheduled.
Gerald Ray Kolb was born May 27, 1950 in Okmulgee, to Jake Kolb and Clara Kathryn (Stephens) Nebeling. He was a member of the Chickasaw Nation. Gerald grew up in Duncan, and graduated from Duncan High School in 1968. He began working various jobs at a young age to help support his family. Gerald’s remarkable 53-year career spanned Arkla Gas, Centerpoint Energy and Summit Utilities where he completed his career as Senior Manager of Operations for the Oklahoma Region.
Gerald married Sandra Kaye Gambill on June 6, 1997, in Lawton. He was a loving and caring husband and a spiritual leader of his home. He loved spending time with his family and had a passion for his work. He was a member of Central Baptist Church, Lawton. He modeled his love for the Lord in his service to others. Some comments by loved ones and friends to describe Gerald are, loving, respected, huge impact on others, compassionate, friendly, witnessing his faith was inspirational, example of being a strong believer, positive, kind, trustworthy, someone admired and respected, made an incredible impression on everyone who knew him, and someone that touched so many lives. Gerald will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Gerald was a member of the Southwest Oklahoma Crime Stoppers Board, the Oklahoma Pipeline Awareness Liaison (OPAL), the Operating Committee of OKIE811, as well as serving at community cook outs each year, and working with the local police department taking children Christmas shopping, among many other activities.
Gerald is survived by his wife of the home, Sandy Kolb; his two sons: Chris Kolb and wife Lori of Norman, and David Clint Kolb and wife Liza of Tulsa; five grandchildren: Kasha Kolb, Jake Kolb, Bianca Kolb, Solomon Kolb, and Haley Smith; four great-grandchildren: Mia Nowak, Leo Bolin, Brooklyn Kolb, and Bodee Kolb, and one sister, Anita Allen and husband Russell of Wichita Falls, Texas and other nieces and nephews.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com
