Gerald “Jerry” Lee Henley died Monday, July 18, 2022, in Lawton, at the age of 65. He was born on May 7, 1957, at the U.S. Army Hospital in Stuttgart Bad-Cannstatt-Germany to Myrton (“Bob”) Robert Henley and Michaela (“Mickey”) Anna Henley. He married Sherry Lee Powell on Dec. 1, 1989, in Lawton. They were happily married for over 32 years.

Jerry grew up in Lawton and graduated from Eisenhower High School in May of 1975. He later earned a Bachelor of Science in Business from Cameron University on May 17, 1979.