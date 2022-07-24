Gerald “Jerry” Lee Henley died Monday, July 18, 2022, in Lawton, at the age of 65. He was born on May 7, 1957, at the U.S. Army Hospital in Stuttgart Bad-Cannstatt-Germany to Myrton (“Bob”) Robert Henley and Michaela (“Mickey”) Anna Henley. He married Sherry Lee Powell on Dec. 1, 1989, in Lawton. They were happily married for over 32 years.
Jerry grew up in Lawton and graduated from Eisenhower High School in May of 1975. He later earned a Bachelor of Science in Business from Cameron University on May 17, 1979.
Jerry was a proud member of the U.S. Army with active-duty years from 1979 — 1983 holding the rank of Captain. He then continued his military career as a reservist through 1999 when he retired with the rank of Major. During his military career, Jerry served several terms overseas. As a reservist, Jerry spent many weekends across the state of Oklahoma at various bases. Jerry also worked for Goodyear retiring in 2000. After his retirement, Jerry earned a second Bachelor of Science in Electronic Engineering Tech on May 9, 2003.
In his free time, Jerry loved to work on computers, keep up on current politics (an all-time conservative), tinker on projects and computers, crossword puzzles and read. Jerry loved to spend time his wife Sherry, sons and grandchildren. Recently, Jerry became of member of First Baptist Church of Walters. Jerry was a caring, thoughtful, and amazing son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Sherry, of the home; two sons: Donald, in Memphis, Tennessee, Robbie and his wife, Courtney, in Oklahoma City; two grandchildren: Jack and Harper; and three brothers: Robert and Carolyn Henley in Lawton; James and Donna Henley in Patuxent River, Maryland, and Elvis and Connie Henley in Lawton. Jerry is also survived by five nephews and two nieces: Jason Henley, Jeremy Henley, Jon Henley, Aaron Henley, Eric Henley, Cheryl Johnston and Sheri Katlin.
Jerry will be sorely missed.
Funeral services for Gerald “Jerry” Lee Henley will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday July 25, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Jack M. Jacob, Pastor of First Baptist Church in Walters officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.