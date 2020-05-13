Gerald Dwayne Bentley, 80, passed away on May 11, 2020 at his home in Elgin Oklahoma after a lengthy and courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease. A visitation will be held at Elgin Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 10:00am-7:00pm and on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 10:00am-12:00pm. Graveside services will be held at 2:30pm on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Elgin Memorial Cemetery at 12518-12562 NE Trail Road, Elgin, Oklahoma 73538. Dr. Dale Linebaugh will be officiating.
Gerald was born March 22, 1940 to Jim and Juanita Bentley in Elgin Oklahoma. He graduated from Elgin High School in 1958 and received an associate’s degree from Cameron University in 1960. On August 18, 1962 he married the former Deannie Bridges in Elgin. In 1972, Gerald began a long and successful banking career at the First National Bank of Fort Worth as a collections supervisor. Over the next 33 years, Gerald earned many promotions, attended and graduated from the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University and retired in 2005 as a Senior Vice President at Wells Fargo Bank.
Gerald was a selfless and giving man and an active volunteer with Kiwanas International and Meals on Wheels. During his retirement, he spent countless hours making wooden children’s toys in his shop and working in his beloved garden. He relished giving these toys and vegetables away to friends and strangers alike. He enjoyed fishing, drinking coffee with his friends in town and just “piddlin” in his shop. He was an active member of The Cowboy Church Apache and helped maintain its grounds. Despite his diagnosis with Parkinson’s and its inevitable progression, he continued to stay active and busy until the end without a complaint due to his determination and plain ol’ stubbornness.
Gerald’s greatest accomplishments in life were as a loving and supportive husband, father and “papa” to his grandchildren. His family was the most important thing to him in his life and he showed that through his deeds and words. His no nonsense wisdom, calm demeanor and steady loving presence will be sorely missed.
Gerald is survived by his wife Deannie of Elgin, Oklahoma; three children, Darla Jenkins and her husband James of Mansfield, TX, Scott Bentley of Midland TX, and Amy Shuler of Fort Worth, TX; one sister, Sylvia Marley of Norman, OK; four grandchildren, Courtney Thompson and her husband Indy of Fort Worth, TX, Jacob and Sammy Shuler of Fort Worth, TX, and Luke Bentley of Argyle, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Juanita and by his grandson, Matthew Galindo.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Elgin Nutrition Center and/or The Parkinson’s Foundation.