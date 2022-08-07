Memorial service for Gerald Douglas Bateman will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Gerald Douglas Bateman, 60, died Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Oklahoma City.
He was born on Oct. 6, 1961, in Glasgow, Montana, to Gerald William Lester and Margaret May (Rahm) Bateman and was later adopted by Malcolm Gordon Bateman. He graduated May 30, 1979, from Farson-Eden High School in Wyoming where he was a member of the wrestling team and an excellent chess player. He attended the University of Wyoming for two years studying Computer Science. He married Pamela (Bradley) Bateman on Nov. 14, 1990, in Carrollton, Texas. They had three children, Benjamin, Matthew, and Heather.
Gerald served in the Navy ROTC Program in high school and the Marine ROTC Program in college. He spent a summer with a youth group building trails through backwoods Wyoming. As an avid outdoorsman, Gerald fished for trout and hunted wild game with his family. He also trained and volunteered as a firefighter and first responder. His vast computer knowledge led him to become a Senior Technical Service Representative at Xerox. He held many odd jobs in his later years and loved to use his vast technical skills to fix and tinker with anything.
Rock music, the Smurfs, and a good, rare steak made him happy. He loved to impersonate Grover from Sesame Street, specifically the “Near and Far” routine. He had a passion for dogs, motorcycles, and cursing.
Gerald is survived by his children: Benjamin Bateman of Luther; Matthew and Ashley Bateman of Estacada, Oregon, and Heather Bateman of Luther; three grandchildren: Ashlein Richmond of Enid, and Zoey Bateman and Finley Bateman of Estacada, Oregon; mother, Margaret Bateman of Lawton; four siblings and their spouses: Debra and Michael Hager of Kennesaw, Georgia; Lael Bateman of Lawton; Lou and Carol Demmel of Lawton, and Aubrena “Smurfette” and CAPT (Sel) Matthew O’Neal, USN, of Washington, D.C.; and eight nieces and nephews: Nicholas Stack of San Diego, California; Sara Shepard; Joseph Demmel, and Kaci Hawkins of Lawton; Katherine Hager of Kennesaw, Georgia, and Noah O’Neal; Zion O’Neal, and Alora O’Neal of Washington, D.C.
He is preceded in death by his father, adopted father, and three uncles: Richard Telck, Douglas Telck, and Billy McMillian.