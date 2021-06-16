Funeral service for Gerald A. Landry will be 12:30 p.m., Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Bethel Baptist Church with Pastor Terry Bashan officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery under the direction of the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home
Gerald A. Landry, 87, of Lawton, passed away Sunday June 13, 2021 at his home in Lawton. He was born in Labadieville, Louisiana on May 28, 1934, to Louis Joseph and Cicilia Marie (Blanchard) Landry. He joined the US Army at a young age and served in the Korean Conflict. He met the love of his life, Glenda Joyce Solomon when she was just 13 and married her on Oct. 16, 1953 in Lawton, after discharging from the service. He owned and operated Gerald’s Welding Shop in Lawton for 57 years. Toward the end of his career, he began to do small engine repair as well. He loved the Lord and was a faithful church member who will be missed by family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of the home Glenda Joyce Landry; two daughters: Debbie Ann Short and husband, Brad of Grand Prairie, Texas, and Carolyn Marie Mathews and husband, Larry of Lawton; one son, Gerald Paul Landry and wife Michele of Granbury, Texas; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters and four brothers.
