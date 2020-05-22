Georgia Runyan, 61, of Loving, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Viewing for friends and family will be between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Fairview Cemetery in Randlett, Oklahoma. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
Georgia was born on May 20, 1958 in Temple, Texas to Charlie Hughes and Patsy Reid Hughes. She enjoyed meeting people and would do anything to help others. Her passion in life was her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Patsy Hughes; her first husband, Joe Lynn; and her sister, Anna Trout.
She is survived by her loving husband Kenny Runyan of Loving; her son, Bobby Lynn and wife Jessie of Bryson; her step-son, Kenny Matthew Runyan of Cache, Oklahoma; her daughters, Brandi Jewett and husband Brian of Shawnee, Oklahoma, Becky Matchen and husband Greg of Dickson, Oklahoma; her step-daughters, Shawna Adams and husband Wes of Sacramento, California, and Katie Mejia and husband Christian of San Antonio; three brothers, Tommy Hughes and wife Cheryl of Loving, Calvin Hughes of Graham, and Robert Hughes and wife Donna of Van Buren, Arkansas; fourteen grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com