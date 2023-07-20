Georgia Ann Gibson went to her heavenly home on Tuesday July 17, 2023 in Lawton.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Friday July 21, 2023 at Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Georgia was born on July 13, 1949 in Lawton to George Gibson and Opal Pohocsucut. Georgia graduated from Lawton High School in 1968. She received her BS degree in Adult Education at the University of Oklahoma. Georgia was currently the Director of the Caregiver Program at Comanche Nation. She was a former Classroom Training Coordinator at the Comanche Nation and also a former employee at the Comanche Nation Funeral. Georgia also worked Department of Labor and American University in Washington D.C. she was instrumental in starting JTPA.
Georgia enjoyed watching movies, reading, spending time with her family and friends. A lot of her friends and family came to her house on July 14, 2023 to celebrate her 74th birthday on Saturday. All Georgia wanted was to see everyone for one last time before her passing. She will missed by everyone that knew and loved her.
Georgia is survived by her daughter, Sarah Magpie- Bennally and son Shane Blaze Gibson both of Lawton; longtime friend Claudia Narrow; siblings: Albert Pohocsucut of Pawnee, Henry and wife Terry Pohocsucut of Walters, Juan Pohocsucut of Walters, Juan Pohocsucut of Lawton, Mary Pohocsucut of Claremore and Daniel and wife LaJoy of Midwest City; aunt Iola Hayden of Norman.
She is preceded in death by parents Opal Jerre Pohocsucut and George Gibson; siblings: Monroe Pohocsucut and Kay Pohocsucut.