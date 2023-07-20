Georgia Ann Gibson went to her heavenly home on Tuesday July 17, 2023 in Lawton.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Friday July 21, 2023 at Comanche Nation Funeral Home.

