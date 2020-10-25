George Weyman McIntosh of Fletcher, Oklahoma passed away peacefully on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the age of 91. Weyman was born on December 19, 1928 to George Clyde and Ora Florence (Penland) McIntosh. He attended Elgin High School and later married Maralyn Mae Marple. Maralyn passed away on September 29, 2009. Weyman retired from Mead’s Bakery and enjoyed playing golf with his buddies. He loved to play softball in his younger years, enjoyed reading and was a licensed pilot.
Weyman is survived by his three brothers, Lynn McIntosh (Sharon) of Oklahoma City, Larry McIntosh (Barbara) of Midland, Texas and Billy McIntosh (Judy) of West Monroe, Louisiana, three children, Charlotte Durham (Ron) of Drummonds, Tennessee, Joan Waters of Pittsburg, Kansas and Larry Newsome (Dana) of Elgin, Oklahoma, two step children, Jeanie Van Swearinggen and Gary Newsome along with ten grandchildren, 21 Great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren, five step grandchildren, 20 step great grandchildren and 11 step great great grandchildren.
Weyman was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sister and brother-in-law, Barbara McIntosh Duncan and L.W. Duncan, son and daughter-in-law, Allan and Geneva McInstosh, son, Kevin McInstosh and his step daughter, Cheryl Chaney.
Due to the pandemic, no services will be held at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
