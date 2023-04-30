A Celebration of Life for George Ridley Jr., 73, of Apache, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at the Arena Cowboy Church with Pastor Billy Harmon and Pastor David McGhghy, officiating.
George passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Lawton, at the age of 73.
George Lee Ridley Jr. was born April 29, 1949 in Apache to George and Ruby (Frayley) Ridley. He graduated from Fletcher High School in 1967. After high school, George started rodeoing. He operated his own protect, attack, and track K9 kennel and then became the K9 supervisor for the Oklahoma State Penitentiary. George married Evelyn Nave on Aug. 24, 1979. Together the couple raised their four children. In 1980, George and Evelyn moved to Apache where he became the Chief of Police until 1986. He worked for the Lawton Police Department until he retired after 22 1/2 years of service. After retirement, George went back to doing a couple of his favorite things: rodeoing and farming. He loved training and selling horses, especially training ponies for his grandkids. George was a member of the Arena Cowboy Church where he served as an Elder. He was a wonderful man and will be dearly missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing him.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Ridley, of the home; two sons: Curtis Hayes and his wife Jennifer, of FL and Billy Ridley and his wife Joni, of Apache; two daughters: Becky Hall and her husband Roger, of Bristow and Pam Jespersen and her husband Walt, of AL; 12 grandchildren: Carter, Hunter, Traycer and his wife Paige, Kaygen, Destiney, Jordan and her husband Caleb, Dakota, Weston, Laramie and her husband Zach, Ashley and her husband Chase, Kirsten and her husband Chris, and Lindsey and her husband Dalton; multiple great-grandchildren; two nieces: Lana Craft and her husband Wes and Karla Wade and her husband Tim; and his dog, Clem.
He was preceded in death by his parents: George Sr. and Ruby Ridley and his sister, Cleta Tant and her husband J.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in George’s name to The Arena Cowboy Church.