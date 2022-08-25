George Phillips was born to Douglas and Queen Young Phillips. He was a member of Rose Hill Church of Christ in Lawton.

George Phillips has been known throughout our families from Louisiana, Arkansas and California as the oldest sibling out of his brother and sisters, from the oldest sister to the younger sister and brother: Ernestine Phillips, Adams O’Arlanders Phillips, and Lois Phillips Shepard all preceded George Phillips in death. The love of his life Sandra Phillips, waiting for him in Heaven to greet him as the Lord brings him home. Also Maria Ann Cabrera who went before was his daughter and now the grand children from Maria Ann are as follows, Christina Barragan with multiple grandchildren to George.