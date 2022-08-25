George Phillips was born to Douglas and Queen Young Phillips. He was a member of Rose Hill Church of Christ in Lawton.
George Phillips has been known throughout our families from Louisiana, Arkansas and California as the oldest sibling out of his brother and sisters, from the oldest sister to the younger sister and brother: Ernestine Phillips, Adams O’Arlanders Phillips, and Lois Phillips Shepard all preceded George Phillips in death. The love of his life Sandra Phillips, waiting for him in Heaven to greet him as the Lord brings him home. Also Maria Ann Cabrera who went before was his daughter and now the grand children from Maria Ann are as follows, Christina Barragan with multiple grandchildren to George.
When George met the love of his life Sandra they became a blended family with Sandra’s children oldest to youngest: David Ralls, Karen Jiles, Vincent Ralls, Stewart Ralls, Lisa Rielly, Henry Caster, and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
George Phillips had an extensive and lengthy military career as a Command Sergeant Major E9. He retired as a commander of the military school at Fort Sill. He then managed JDL corporation.
What a home celebration should be known he lived the strait and narrow path to meet and connect with family down through the years. And through his life he represented responsibility and love. Now give thanks our heavenly Father Jesus Christ meeting him in the air. May his spirit continue to touch our lives and love of family and friends will someday meet him again.
Early morning sunrising in the east be welcome with arms the gates and windows of heaven as an old soul from the youngest of souls as brothers and sisters, singing Glory Hallelujah. May our souls and spirits join hands singing glory Hallelujah in the Highest coming Home to eternal peace and rest from the trouble of the old world.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel. Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com.