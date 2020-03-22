George Lewis passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
A celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
George was born on February 9, 1941 in Harlingen, Texas to Louie and Josephine (Eckel) Lewis. The family moved to San Antonio and then to Lawton where George grew up and attended school, graduating from Lawton High School in 1959. He then attended Cameron College. George married Miss Joan Nottingham on August 25, 1961 in Lawton, Oklahoma while he was employed for Spreggs Furniture. In 1964, he opened Lewis Warehouse Furniture and Auction. A family business that is still in operation today. He was a member of the Ambucs and also a member of Faith Family Bible Church.
He is survived by his wife, of 58 years, Joan Lewis, of the home; his daughter and son in law, Sherri and Dan Entler, of Lawton, Ok; two sons and daughters in law, Louie and Lanora Lewis, of Lawton, OK and Wade and Robyn Lewis, of Cookietown, OK; his sister and brother in law, Jody and Junior Nation, of Lawton, OK; 11 grandchildren, Cameron, Tyler, Briah, Hunter, Tucker, Spencer, Layton, Madison, Malone, Brighton, and Brayden; and three great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to thank Dr. Najera and the wonderful staff at the Cancer Center of Southwest Oklahoma for their excellent care of George.
A private family graveside service for George L. Lewis will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 due to the City of Lawton’s current COVID-19 restrictions.
