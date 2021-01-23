Word has been received of the death of George Lee Harmon, 77, of Lawton.
Mr. Harmon passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 in Lawton.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
George was born on April 14, 1943 in Clarksville, Tennessee to George Lee Harmon, Sr. and Margaret (Egan) Harmon. He grew up in Billings, Montana where he attended school. He joined the United States Army and served his country in Germany, Korea, and three tours in Vietnam, Georgia, Montana, before bringing his family to Fort Sill, Oklahoma in 1976. He received many awards and medals during his 29 years of dedicated service. He married Sheryl Beard on September 15, 1970 in Cody, Wyoming. After the military, George worked as an electrician for Dillahunty, Dillard, and FRI Electrical. He later was a Security Guard for several banks including Fort Sill National Bank and Fort Still Federal Credit Union. He enjoyed yard work and caring for his furbabies.
He is survived by his wife, Sheryl, of the home; his daughters and a son in law, Rhonda and Alan Muilenburg, and Nicole Harmon, all of Lawton; his brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Jan Harmon, of Montana; two sisters and a brothers-in-law, Sharon and Guy Siegel, of Arizona and Virginia “Sami” Weis, and husband, of California; three grandchildren, Chance Harmon and wife, Ammanda, Cali Muilenburg, and Amber Maxson; three great-grandchildren, Hagen DeLong-Muilenburg, Rylan Harmon, and Mary Lynn Maxson; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved fur babies.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Patricia Kinsey; and his nephew, Brandon Harmon.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.