Funeral service for SGT George Gerald Red Elk, 75, of Lawton, Ok, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Watchetaker Hall with Pastor Edward Jackson officiating. George passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Lawton, Ok.

Burial will be at Deyo Mission Cemetery under the direction of the Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Prayer service for family and friends will be at 6 p.m. Monday, April 24, 2023, at Watchetaker Hall.

Tags

Recommended for you