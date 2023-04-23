Funeral service for SGT George Gerald Red Elk, 75, of Lawton, Ok, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Watchetaker Hall with Pastor Edward Jackson officiating. George passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Lawton, Ok.
Burial will be at Deyo Mission Cemetery under the direction of the Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Prayer service for family and friends will be at 6 p.m. Monday, April 24, 2023, at Watchetaker Hall.
George was born on Jan. 29, 1948, in Lawton to Roderick and Helen (Jackson) Red Elk. He graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1966.
He served in the United States Army from 1967-1973 and the Oklahoma Army National Guard from 1982-1991. During his time of service, he was awarded the Silver Star and Purple Heart medals. He also was inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame.
George enjoyed spending time with his family, serving as a member of the CIVA, and working on his golf game. He was a devoted Christian and volunteered as a Sunday school teacher and church clerk for many years. George was a proud member of the member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma.
George is survived by his wife of 53 years, Frannie Red Elk; sons: Gerald Red Elk and Christopher Red Elk; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Julio Nunez. George is also survived by his grandchildren: Blaine Red Elk, Rylee Red Elk, Ryan Martin and her husband David, Reese Red Elk, Sophia Nunez, and Landon Nunez; one great-grandchild, Langston Ashley; brother, Dennis Red Elk; sister, Rose Red Elk; his CIVA family, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roderick and Helen Red Elk; and a brother, Dixon Red Elk.
It’s hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember.