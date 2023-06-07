Memorial Mass for George Francis Newberry-Davis will be at Noon Friday, June 9, 2023 at Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Philip Seeton, Pastor officiating.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Melrose on May Event Center (11205 N. May Ave., Suite B) in Oklahoma City.

Tags

Recommended for you