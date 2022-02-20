George Ernie Coffman of Apache, was born on Feb. 22, 1954 in Anadarko to Ernie Leaman and Erma Doris (Parmer) Coffman. He passed away on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 at the age of 67.
George graduated from Apache High School and attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University. George married Jacqueline Kay Lusk on Nov. 24,1974 in Apache. He had worked as an electrician for the U.S. Government. He loved gardening, music, fishing, and spending time with the family. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
There are no services scheduled at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Whitt Funeral Home/ Oakcrest Cremation Center.
George was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Charles Coffman, and sister, Brenda Payne.
Survivors include his wife, Jacqueline Kay (Lusk) Coffman of the home; children: Angela Heminokeky and husband Donovan of Apache; Chase Coffman and wife Brandi of Piedmont; Bryce Coffman and wife Casey of Piedmont; grandchildren: Erin Heminokeky of Key West, FL.; Connor Coffman of Piedmont; Carsyn Coffman of Piedmont; Tucker Coffman of Piedmont; Bodee Coffman of Piedmont; sister, Kathryn Glover and husband Tom of Lawton; and numerous other relatives and friends.
