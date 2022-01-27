Funeral for George E. Murff, 79, Lawton will be at 11:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at St. John’s Missionary Baptist.

Mr. Murff died Jan. 21, 2022.

Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Services.

Burial will be in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.

Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com