Memorial visitation and viewing for George Curtis Rogers III, will be from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in the Chapel of Howard-Harris Funeral Services (1005 SW “C” Avenue) in Lawton.
George Curtis Rogers III passed away Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
George Curtis Rogers, III “Porgie” was born the fifth child to George Curtis Rogers Jr. and Bernell Stevenson Rogers on Aug. 27, 1959 in Ft. Hood, TX. He married Lasonia Burns July 5, 2012.
George graduated from Killeen High School in 1976. He moved to Lawton in 1977 where he worked at the Goodyear Tire and Rubber plant for almost 20 years before he medically retired.
George coached and mentored young boys for years. He was awarded Coach of the Year by Lawton Public Schools in 2014. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. In addition to sports, gardening was his passion.
He was known for his sense of humor and dedication to youth.
He is survived by his wife, Lasonia Rogers of nine years of Lawton; his mother, Bernell Rogers of Lawton; and seven brothers and sisters: Cynthia Montgomery (Elmer) of San Antonio, TX; Belinda Anderson (Lynn) of Lawton; Marvin Rogers of Lawton; Evelyn Johnson (Anthony) of Olathe, KS; Sheila Qualls (Kendall) of Medina, MN; Walter P. Rogers Sr. (Iris) of San Antonio, TX and Sharon Rogers of Lawton, one stepson and one grandchild.
He is preceded in death by his father.