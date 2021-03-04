Graveside service for George Carey Bohl, age 88, of Chattanooga, will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 7, 2021, at the Chattanooga Cemetery with Rev. Harold Gaches officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick. Mr. Bohl passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at the Ayers Nursing Home in Snyder.
George Carey Bohl was born June 23, 1932, in Chattanooga, to George Frederick and Medreith Myrtle (Angel) Bohl. He attended Chattanooga Public School, graduating from Chattanooga High School in 1950. He served in the United States Navy where he received an honorable discharge. He farmed and ranched in Comanche and Tillman Counties his entire life. George Carey loved being outdoors and built many fences for family and friends. He was a former member of the First Baptist Church of Chattanooga where he served as Deacon for many years; he later moved his membership to First Baptist West in Lawton where he also served as Deacon and sang in the choir. He had a heart for Missions! George Carey went on numerous mission trips in Mexico where they built churches and schools. He would take candy on the trips where he would hand it out to the children. He was known as the “Candy Man”.
He is survived by his nieces and nephews: Rusty Bohl of Flower Mound, Texas; YeVon Gosa and her husband Mike of Tipton; Richie Bohl and his wife Susan of Edmond; and Sherri Green and her husband Tim of West Lake, Texas; his great-nephews and nieces: Joshua Cope and his wife Donna; Jacob Cope and his wife Sunnye; Jeremiah Cope and his wife Angela; Patrick Green; Kirsten Green; Rachel Bohl; Katelyn Bohl; Shannon Jones; Shane Bohl; Lori Odom and her husband David, and Tracy Miller; and his great great-nieces and nephew: Jordyn Cope; Brayden Bohl, and Aimee Odom.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Medreith Bohl; his brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Shirley Bohl; and a great-niece, Lauren Green.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Chattanooga Cemetery Fund in memory of George Carey Bohl.
Mr. Bohl may be viewed on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the funeral home in Frederick from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.
An online guestbook is available at, www.jacksonfuneral.net
Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, mask and social distancing are recommended at the graveside service. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.