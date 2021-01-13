George Bowers, 82, Temple
Memorial Donations can be made to the Temple Alumni Association, P.O. Box 298, Temple, OK 73568. No Services are planned at this time.
George Houston Bowers was born to Clifford Lee and Neva Mae (Gower) Bowers on Nov. 15, 1938, south of Temple, and departed this life in Temple, on Jan. 9, 2021 at the age of 82 years, 1 month and 25 days.
George grew up at Temple, graduating from THS in the Class of 1956. He then attended OU for a short time to play football before joining the Oklahoma National Guard. Upon his discharge, he worked at the Ford House and eventually did carpentry with Wayne Douglass, along with farming. He married Jereada Louise Evans on Aug. 19, 1964. They made their home in Temple and George soon built the current home with the help of Wayne.
Although farming was his passion he also hired on as a toll booth operator for the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority at Walters, serving 32 years. Soon after, he also retired from farming. George attended First United Methodist Church in Temple through the years. He loved and enjoyed his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Neva Bowers.
Survivors include his wife Jereada of the home; two daughters and sons-in-law: Juliet and Ronald Simpson; and Joie and Bubba Bigford all of Comanche; and five grandchilden: Kaitlyn Moore; Madison Percival; Rion, Bendee and Owen Bigford.
Arrangements by Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home, Walters, OK.