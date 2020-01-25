Funeral services for Georgann Scott, 68, Cache, were at the Church of the Nazarene, Walters, OK, Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Rev. Paul Metcalfe officiating with burial in the Walters Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.
Georgann Otipoby Scott was born to Robert Louis and Mabel Jean (Coosewoon) Otipoby on August 15, 1951 in Lawton, OK and departed this life in Lawton on January 12, 2020 at the age of 68 years, 4 months and 28 days.
Georgann grew up in Lawton, graduating from Eisenhower High School in 1969. She went on to receive her Bachelor of Science from OU in 1973, her Master of Education from OU in 1974, and later her Doctorate in Education from OU in 2005. She was employed for a time with the Department of Transportation in Edmond during the mid 1970’s before beginning a 33-year teaching career, retiring in May of 2014 while at Lawton’s Ridgecrest Elementary.
Georgann married Eugene Herbert Scott, Jr. on November 23, 1993 and they made their home in Cache, OK. She enjoyed doing research, traveling, taking cruises, going shopping, watching the Food Network to learn new recipes and loved QVC.
She was a member of Walters Church of the Nazarene.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bob Otipoby and an infant brother, Richard Louis Otipoby.
Georgann is survived by her mother, Mabel Otipoby of Lawton, OK; her husband, Gene Scott of the home in Cache, OK; her son, Sean Scott and Tanya of Walters; her daughter, Shannon Mifflin and Steve Crisel of Cache; her uncle, Keith Maddox of Lawton; 7 grandchildren, Dylan, Gabrielle, Jaden, Samantha, Zackery, Preston, and Raelyn; other relatives and a host of friends.