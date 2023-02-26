Funeral services for Geneva (Mitchell) Schumann will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Brent Logan, Emmanuel Baptist Church, Altus, Oklahoma officiating.
Interment will follow in the Sunset Memorial Gardens in Lawton, Oklahoma.
Geneva Belle (Mitchell) Schumann, 95, of Lawton, Oklahoma, passed away Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Norman, Oklahoma.
Geneva was born on Feb. 20, 1928, in Elgin, Oklahoma, to Harvey Bud Mitchell and Laura Mable Lake Mitchell. She grew up in Elgin until she was in the 10th grade. She and her family then moved to Fletcher, Oklahoma, where she graduated from Fletcher High School in 1946. After she graduated, she moved to Lawton and was employed by Southwestern Bell Telephone Company.
On Nov. 15, 1947, Geneva married Jack Schumann in Lawton. Jack had been her school bus driver while she was attending high school. They made their home in Lawton. In 1949 they had their first child, Jack Phillip, and in 1954 their second child, Pamela Ann, was born. In addition to working for Southwestern Bell, Geneva also sold Avon for many years. In 1971 she was offered a job at Eisenhower Junior High School in the cafeteria. She worked there until her retirement in 1991.
Geneva was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Lawton. She was very active in her church, serving as a Bible School teacher for many years. She loved working with the children, and they loved her. Many years later she would see former students in different places, and they would always have a hug for her.
In December 2018 Geneva moved to Arbor House Assisted Living in Norman to be closer to her son and family. She was very active at Arbor House and was involved in community activities.
Geneva is survived by her son, Phil and wife Donna of Newcastle, Oklahoma; three grandchildren: Lorie Canada and husband Alex of Elgin, Oklahoma, Tara Stephens and husband Darren of Cole, Oklahoma, Stacey Coleman and husband Jeff of Sand Springs, Oklahoma; and five great-grandchildren: Logan Canada, Reese Stephens, Rylee Stephens, Taylor Coleman and Madison Coleman.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; daughter, Pam; her parents; and three sisters: Ollie Smith, JoAnn Jump and Judie Reardon.