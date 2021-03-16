Geneva “Jean” Terchassey Radney, 90, of Oklahoma City, passed away on Saturday March 13, 2021 and started her journey to her ancestors.
Geneva is attended by The Comanche Nation Funeral Home at 2701 SW J Ave, Lawton. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Post Oak Cemetery with Pastor Gene Wilson and Pastor Dean Edwards officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Visitation will Tuesday 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Geneva was born on Sept. 1, 1930 to Lillie Kassanavoid in Indiahoma. She graduated from Corn Bible Academy and attended Tabor College.
She worked in health services and was the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Lyons Eye Bank for many years before retiring. She was proud member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma.
Geneva Terchassey was preceded in death by her mother Lillie Kassanavoid Asee.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Radney Buller of Santa Fe, New Mexico; grandchildren: Josh Buller and wife Eliza Stoker of Hartsdale, NY; granddaughter, Emily Buller and husband Michael Wally of Los Angeles, CA. Close cousins, nieces, and nephews were part of Geneva’s daily life and mourn her loss.
The ancestors have called Geneva home and embraced her with loving arms.