Geneva Hooper, 83, Temple, OK
Funeral Services at First United Methodist Church, Temple, OK, Monday, February 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., Rev. Christy Clark officiating with burial in the Temple Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Temple.
Geneva Mae Hooper was born to James Marion and Bonnie Mae (Edmondson) Grubbs on September 25, 1936 in Walters, OK and departed this life in Sun City Center, FL on February 3, 2020 at the age of 83 years, 4 months and 9 days.
Geneva grew up in rural Cotton County outside of Temple, OK, attending Temple Schools. Already with 3 girls and a boy, Geneva married Buddy Joe Hooper on February 11, 1966 and to the union a son was born. Along with homemaking, she was employed at Haggars and was later a cafeteria worker at Temple Schools.
Geneva was a member of Temple First United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and baking.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Buddy Hooper; her sister, Audine McDowell; her brother, Marion “Bud” Grubbs; and her son-in-law, Bill Carter.
Survivors include 5 children and their families: daughter, Cheryl Drabek and Cecil of Yukon, OK, grandchild, Amanda Drabek of Longview, TX, grandchild, Kimberly Shepard and James of Bloomington, IN; son, David Brown of Temple, OK, grandchild, Mylinda Grissam and Corey of Edmond, OK, great grandchildren, Ayden, Rebekah, Noah, & Gideon Grissam, grandchild, Michael Brown and Lorrie of Temple, great grandchild, Jake Smart; daughter, Donna Edwards and Ernie of Oklahoma City, grandchild Laurie Bainum and Barry of Tuttle, OK, great grandchildren, Braylan, Beckett, & Benton, grandchild, Christina Edwards of Oklahoma City, OK; daughter, Carolyn Carter, grandchild, Ryan Carter of Philadelphia, PA, grandchild Kerri Mullin and Jeff of Keller, TX; son, Bryan Hooper and Mary-Ruth of Mt. Juliet, TN, grandchildren, Emerson and Cora; other relatives and friends.