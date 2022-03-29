Decreasing cloudiness and windy. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph..
Word has been received of the death of Geneva F. Wilson. She passed away on March 12, 2022, at the age of 83.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Geneva was born on March 27, 1938 in Marlow. She was one of a second set of twins, of the seven children born to O.B. and Aggie Copeland and was a long-time resident of Lawton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters; her husband, Thomas “Big Ed” Wilson, and three daughters: Vickie Hegler, Nona Shafer, and Lisa Young.
She is survived by her brother, Etzel Copeland of Lone Grove; her sons: Timmy Joe Morris and Tommy Glen Wilson of Lawton; her daughter, Debra Morris of Longmont, CO; 27 grandchildren; great-grandchildren galore, a rising number of great great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Geneva was devoted to her family and loved every one of them. She will be cherished and live on in our hearts.