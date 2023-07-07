Geneva Clark Bishop, 82, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023. The great-granddaughter of Quanah Parker, Jeanne was one of 11 children born Dec. 20, 1940 in Lawton to Clifford Clark and Juanita Terasez Clark.
After graduating Lawton High School, Jeanne attended Haskell Indian School where she earned an associate’s degree. Upon graduation from Haskell, she met and married Joe Atwara and they moved to El Paso, Texas until their divorce. With the training Jeanne received at Haskell, she went to work at Fort Bliss as a clerk-typist and eventually advanced to the position of Executive Assistant to the Commanding Officer of Fort Bliss. It was during this time that she met her future husband, Joe Bishop. Jeanne and Joe were married in 1984 and they relocated to Burke, Virginia where she began working at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia as an executive assistant to the Legislative Liaison, Congressional Liaison Offices, Washington, D.C. Jeanne received many commendations and awards for exemplary service during her years as a civil service employee.
Jeanne followed in the footsteps of Saints Nicholas of Myra and Francis of Assisi the protectors of children and animals. In 1969, Jeanne’s sister, Honey, passed away. Jeanne was 30 years old and without a second thought took on the huge responsibility of taking Honey’s children, Rae Ann and Bill, into her home and in 1970 she legally adopted them. Her love for animals meant she was never without a dog, cat or both at any given time. We know Smokey, Nivey, Baby, Buffy and Rosa were there to greet her at heaven’s gates.
When Jeanne retired from the Pentagon, she returned to Cache to care for her elderly mother. During this time, she opened a small second-hand shop in Lawton where she enjoyed selling antiques and attending auctions. She also became a certified foster parent and opened her home to neglected, abandoned and abused Comanche children. She later moved to Temple with her mother, fulfilling a lifelong dream to live in a big old farmhouse, emphasis on old. They spent their days at thrift stores, yard sales and the casino.
In 2011, Jeanne moved to Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to live with her son, Joe, making several stops along the way. During a visit to her brother Jon’s home in Eugene, Oregon, she announced she was going to move there to live with him and his wife, Elaine....and that’s what she did. From there she went back to Temple and moved in with her other son Bill and his girlfriend Becky. In both cases she was in the love and care of her family. She eventually moved back to Chambersburg with Joe and his wife Amanda where she remained until her passing.
She is survived by her three children: Rae Ann Burns and her husband Jeff of Cudjoe Key, Florida, Bill Atwara and his long-time partner Becky McCarty of Temple, and Joseph Atwara and his wife Amanda of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; four step-children: Garrett Bishop, Meredith Bishop Adams, Brian Bishop and David Bishop; four grandchildren: Honey Atwara, Rae Lynn Atwara, Major Jenifer McClary and Cole Atwara; six step-grandsons: Daniel, Conner, Lodan, Seth, Brendyn and Keegan; two sisters: Wanda Anne Earl and Elsie Gail Sanford; four brothers: Benjamin Clark, Clifford Clark, Mark Clark and Edward Clark; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Jeanne is preceded in death by two sisters, Honey Dossey and Mary Clark and two brothers, Louis and Jon Clark.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Highland Cemetery, 2201 NW Fort Sill Boulevard, Lawton. Arrangements are by The Comanche Nation Funeral Home in Lawton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at ASPCA.org.