Geneva Clark Bishop, 82, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023. The great-granddaughter of Quanah Parker, Jeanne was one of 11 children born Dec. 20, 1940 in Lawton to Clifford Clark and Juanita Terasez Clark.

After graduating Lawton High School, Jeanne attended Haskell Indian School where she earned an associate’s degree. Upon graduation from Haskell, she met and married Joe Atwara and they moved to El Paso, Texas until their divorce. With the training Jeanne received at Haskell, she went to work at Fort Bliss as a clerk-typist and eventually advanced to the position of Executive Assistant to the Commanding Officer of Fort Bliss. It was during this time that she met her future husband, Joe Bishop. Jeanne and Joe were married in 1984 and they relocated to Burke, Virginia where she began working at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia as an executive assistant to the Legislative Liaison, Congressional Liaison Offices, Washington, D.C. Jeanne received many commendations and awards for exemplary service during her years as a civil service employee.

