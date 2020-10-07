Remembering the life, death and legacy of local businessman and devoted family man, Gene Purvis.
Gene Merritt Purvis died at the age of 79 on October 3, 2020 in Oklahoma City after his battle with Waldenstrom Lymphoma cancer.
Gene was born on July 7, 1941 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Ralph and Lois Purvis. Gene started working at a very young age, started and ran several local businesses and most recently co-founded Sign Dynamic. His work ethic and unwavering positive attitude were contagious and impacted his employees, friends and family. He was a man of faith and a mentor to all. He never faced a challenge he could not overcome. He dedicated his life to making everyone else better and was always there to listen when someone needed him. Gene was a Cannon Cocker, a member of Lawton AMBUCS and a past president of the Lawton Country Club. He supported the Armed Forces and the local soldiers of Fort Sill.
He was preceded in death by his Father and Mother of Lawton, Oklahoma and brother, Ralph Purvis of San Antonio, Texas. Gene leaves behind his loving wife Jeanne, of 54 years; son Matt (Arlene) Purvis of Lawton, Oklahoma; son Mark (Julie) Purvis of Fayetteville, Arkansas; daughter Gina (Brent) Hulen of Colorado Springs, Colorado; 6 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and his sister, Kay Cunningham of Rush Springs, Oklahoma.
He will be dearly missed by all.
Memorial service will be 1:30 P.M. Thursday, October 15, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ron Maxfield, Senior Adult Pastor at First Baptist Church, Marlow, Oklahoma officiating.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral .com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Due to the Covid 19 and following the CDC guidelines we are requiring anyone attending the service in person wear a mask and social distance.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.